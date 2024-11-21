AdventHealth wins state approval to add 26 beds to new Weaverville hospital

AdventHealth announced Thursday that it has been granted approval from state health authorities to add 26 beds to the new hospital it is building in Weaverville.

The move will bring the total number of beds at the facility to 93.

The Florida-based provider, which is affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, bested two other applicants – Winston-Salem-based Novant Health and Nashville-based HCA Healthcare – to win the state’s approval, which is known as a Certificate of Need.

"We are thrilled to receive this approval, which allows us to better serve our community's health care needs," Brandon Nudd, President and CEO for AdventHealth’s hospitals in Western North Carolina, said in a statement. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional care and improving health outcomes for people living across our region.”

Representatives for HCA and Novant Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision, including any potential plans to appeal.

HCA’s Mission Hospital remains the largest facility in the county, with 815 beds. But its competitors have been steadily seeking to increase their reach, particularly as HCA faces federal scrutiny and a litany of lawsuits over issues including alleged monopolistic practices and patient safety concerns at Mission Hospital .

The new AdventHealth hospital in Weaverville will be based on more than 30 acres of land and will serve patients primarily from Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties.

According to the proposal submitted by AdventHealth to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the project will cost about $109 million and is expected to be completed in October 2027.