Costumed Ashevillians flock to downtown for Halloween festivities in midst of storm recovery
The Randall family in front of Botanist & Barrel in downtown Asheville.
The Dettelbach famiy outside of The Lazoom Room's Halloween party.
Performance artist Erin Schmidt outside of the Lazoom Room Halloween party.
Megan Phelps, an employee at Relic Jewelry, dressed as medusa.
Buskers Zoe Norris and Brandon Thompson in front of Mast General Store on Halloween.
In the aftermath of Helene, downtown Asheville looked a little different than years past. But locals are still trying to make the best of it.
The Asheville Downtown Association hosted a block party last night and BPR’s Laura Hackett was there to chat with folks, who were dressed up as everything from wizards to water bottles.