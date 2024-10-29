The final polls: NC is still tied, but the governor's race is a different story

A new Elon University Poll of North Carolina voters out Tuesday shows the race for president tied, while Democrat Josh Stein has a massive lead over Republican Mark Robinson in the race for governor.

Polling averages like 538 give a slight edge to Donald Trump to win North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes.

But the new Elon poll shows Trump and Kamala Harris tied, with each at 46% of the vote.

Those same voters heavily favor Stein, the attorney general. He now has a 21-point advantage over Robinson, the lieutenant governor, whose campaign has been derailed after CNN reported last month that he allegedly made offensive posts on the forum of a pornographic web site a decade ago…the latest scandal for a candidate who was already lagging.

Robinson said he didn’t make the posts, and has sued CNN.

When Elon last surveyed the race in September—before the CNN report—Stein was ahead by 14.

Overall in early, in-person voting, slightly more registered Republicans have cast ballots in North Carolina than registered Democrats.