New roundabouts, bike-friendly: Asheville’s proposal for redeveloping Patton Ave.

The City of Asheville released a study this week on transforming the eastern end of Patton Avenue into a gateway to downtown, in the latest step toward reimagining the area affected by the sprawling I-26 Connector project.

The study includes feedback from residents aimed at making the corridor safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Among its recommendations is the creation of two new roundabouts where Clingman Avenue intersects with Hilliard and Patton Avenues. The city’s Department of Planning and Urban Design also suggests creating dedicated bike lanes, improving the area’s lighting, supporting mixed-use development and increasing tree canopy.

“This plan reflects our dedication to enhancing transportation and safety, fostering economic prosperity, and embracing sustainable urban development for the benefit of all who live, work, and visit our city,” Asheville city planner Vaidila Satvika said in a statement. “The recommendations propose connecting an urban corridor with an expanded downtown land development program that aligns with City Council’s goals of a more livable and connected Asheville.”

Much of the eastern end of Patton Avenue will be overhauled by the $1.8 billion I-26 Connector project, which has been in the works since the late 1980s and is expected to be completed in 2031.

Officials say the project will alleviate congestion on the Jeff Bowen Bridge by separating local traffic from the interstate. But many residents say they were blindsided by NCDOT’s plan for I-26 to pass over, rather than under, Patton Avenue west of the French Broad River – a move that was rejected by community members in earlier stages of the planning process.

Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to NCDOT in May urging against the flyover plan and advocating for more community involvement.

The latest study only deals with the area east of the Bowen Bridge, closest to downtown. Many of the ideas in the plan came from community members at two open house events hosted by the city, including one held in November 2023 .

Urban planners estimate the downtown Patton Avenue redevelopment project could cost more than $13 million. Since it’s separate from the broader I-26 Connector, the city is currently exploring local, state and federal funding sources. No timeline has been set for development.

The City of Asheville also announced this week the completion of two major stormwater and sidewalk improvement projects on Patton Avenue.

The Carter-Ann-Patton Stormwater Improvement Project addressed chronic flooding in the area. It includes the installation of new pipes and stormwater inlets, as well as new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant sidewalks and crosswalks.

The Patton Avenue Sidewalk Accessibility Improvement project focused on trip hazards between Asheland and Coxe avenues. It includes new sidewalks, ramps and other upgrades.