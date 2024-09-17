Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Livestream AMERICANAFEST 2024 with sets by Leyla McCalla, Oliver Wood and more

XPN | By Miguel Perez
Published September 17, 2024 at 2:14 PM EDT

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 2024 AMERICANAFEST features a broad range of musical acts from alt-country to roots rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and singer-songwriters; plus, dozens of industry panels.

Produced by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage will host a parade of roots and country music greats at Nashville's Eastside Bowl.

Performances will be broadcast on WMOT and WXPN. Check out the schedule for the live video webcast below. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 18, the festival will also be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in CT.

Wednesday, Sept. 18:

Presented by NPR Music, World Cafe and WMOT

12 p.m.: Lizzie No
1 p.m.: Paul Thorn
2 p.m.: Shemekia Copeland
3 p.m.: Oliver Wood
4 p.m.: Cris Jacobs

Thursday, Sept. 19:

Presented by NPR Music, World Cafe and WMOT

12 p.m.: Melissa Carper
1 p.m.: Uncle Lucius
2 p.m.: Chris Smither
3 p.m.: Leyla McCalla
4 p.m.: Sam Morrow

Friday, Sept. 20:

Presented by NPR Music, World Cafe and WMOT

12 p.m.: Alisa Amador
1 p.m.: Wonder Women of Country
2 p.m.: Ruth Moody
3 p.m.: Cactus Blossoms
4 p.m.: Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Copyright 2024 XPN

Tags
NPR Music
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
More Stories