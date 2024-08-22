Families of American-Israeli hostages are at the DNC seeking action

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention is a wrap. The program featured more Democratic heavy-hitters (and a couple of Republicans) who sought to promote a message of hope while also sharpening attacks against Donald Trump.