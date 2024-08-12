Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UNC Charlotte disbands three DEI offices, reassigns staff members

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 12, 2024 at 6:24 PM EDT
WFAE

The University of North Carolina Charlotte has disbanded three offices focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Aug. 8 announcement comes after the UNC system in May repealed its DEI policy amid conservative attacks characterizing such policies as discriminatory against white Americans.

In a campus-wide statement, UNC Charlotte said no full-time staff members have been fired. Instead, a dozen staff that were working in those offices have been reassigned elsewhere on campus.

The affected offices are the university's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement and the Office of Academic Diversity and Inclusion.

UNC Charlotte said it’s also reviewing its website, employee training and programming to ensure all are aligned with the UNC system’s new institutional neutrality requirement.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal
More Stories