William L. Calley Jr., convicted in the My Lai massacre, dies at 80

JD Vance is the first veteran of Iraq or Afghanistan to appear on a presidential ballot. But he isn’t a hawk; he leads a contingent of war veterans in the GOP who oppose U.S. military intervention overseas.