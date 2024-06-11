2024 Juneteenth celebrations in Charlotte

Next Wednesday is Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the formal abolition of slavery for the last enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865. In 2021, the U.S. Congress made Juneteenth a national holiday.

Many events are happening this weekend and next week to mark the holiday. Here are some that are happening locally.

26th Annual Charlotte Pilgrimage Tour (Now-June 30)

Queen City Tours and Travel is hosting the pilgrimage tour for the entire month. The guided tour is 25 miles and covers 50 historic sites related to Black history in Charlotte. The tour requires reservations.

Juneteenth Observance Program (June 12)

Queens University of Charlotte will host its 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation this week. The event will feature food, entertainment and educational programming. The event is free to the public but those interested must register for the event.

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas (June 13-16)

The 27th annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas returns to Plaza Midwood this weekend. The event will have live music performances, food, vendors and more, for a three-day celebration. All events this weekend are free of charge.

Juneteenth Celebration (June 14)

If you’re looking to kick off the weekend's Juneteenth celebration, the town of Indian Trail is hosting a celebration on Friday evening at Crossing Paths Park. The celebration will be a day of recognition of the holiday and will also feature spoken word, live dance performances and more. The event is free and begins at 6 pm.

4th Annual Juneteenth Golf Course Takeover (June 15)

The Greenwood Golf Charities & Day party returns this year at the Rocky River Golf Club in Concord. The event opens with a golf tournament and during the event there will be a $10,000 hole-in-one contest. Tickets start at $25.

2024 Juneteenth: Freedom Festival (June 15)

In Concord, the 2024 North Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Festival returns to the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. With summer temperatures rising, this may be the perfect event for those who want to stay out of the sun. The indoor event will feature a playground, basketball, live performances and giveaways. Over 100 Black-owned companies are expected to attend. The event is free.

Queen City Juneteenth Parade & Cultural Celebration (June 15)

In Charlotte, the 3rd annual Queen City Juneteenth Parade and Cultural Celebration will be held at Central Piedmont Community College Cato campus on Grier Road. The event will have floats, dance performances, local vendors and more. The event is free and starts at 9 a.m.

Juneteenth Jam (June 15)

Juneteenth Jam returns to the Knight Theater in uptown Charlotte with live music, food and live performances. The event is free and starts at 3 p.m.

Charlotte Symphony Juneteenth Celebration (June 16)

The Charlotte Symphony will host a Juneteenth celebration at Symphony Park on Sunday honoring African American music heritage with works from Scott Joplin and Louis Armstrong led by conductor Christopher James Lees. Adult tickets are $15 and children under 13 are free with a ticket. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 8:15 p.m.

Juneteenth at the Gantt (June 19)

In uptown Charlotte, the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture will host Juneteenth at the Gantt starting at 12 p.m. The event will have a live performance from Leone and the Ascension, art workshops and more. This event is free.