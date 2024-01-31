Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Thistle & Shamrock: Auld Lang Syne

Published January 31, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Courtesy of the artist

The songs of Robert Burns are as popular today as they were when they were first written over 200 years ago. Fresh interpretations by today's singers tell the story of why Burns's songs have been sung around the world for generations. Host Fiona Ritchie explores some of the bard's timeless lyrics and delves into the verses of his famous anthem, Auld Lang Syne, to explain its bittersweet nostalgia. Featured artists include Pete Clark, The Cast, Andy M. Stewart, and Dougie MacLean.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Music
More Stories