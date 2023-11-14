Western NC burn ban remains as fires continue to spark across the region

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check out last week's coverage here.

Tuesday afternoon November 14:

In Cherokee County, the Collett Ridge fire has now been 71% contained. The area of the fire has grown to 5,335 acres in the county since Oct. 23. The Forest Service shared that hand line work has been completed around the perimeter of the fire area and crews will continue to improve containment lines.

The Collett Ridge Fire was started by a lightening strike, according to the Forest Service.

Andrews Mayor James Reid told BPR on Tuesday that he felt better since much of the fire is contained.

"From everything I'm hearing, I think we're on the homestretch. We definitely can't let our guard down, but I feel so much better about the forest fire this week than I did last week. The rain was truly a godsend," Reid said in a text.

On Friday, Cherokee County Commission Chairman Cal Stiles declared a state of local emergency due to the fact that "lives, health and property of Cherokee County citizens and firefighters are imminently threatened by the ongoing conflagration," the declaration reads.

New fires continued to spark across the region, despite the ongoing burn ban for 30 counties in the region. In Henderson County, the Poplar Drive Fire is 75% contained.

In Madison County, an active 36-acre fire is 40% contained.

Over 40 recent fires are now contained, out or controlled according to the NC Forest Service’s website.

Monday November 13:

The Poplar Drive Fire in Henderson County is now 75% contained and holding at 434 acres in size, according to Monday's report by the N.C. Forest Service. Firefighters will continue to aggressively mop-up inside containment lines, patrol around structures, reduce the risk of falling snags and strengthen containment lines where necessary and the Forest Service and other emergency responders are keeping a close watch on homes in the area.

Firefighting crews are making big progress in Cherokee County on a wildfire burning in the Nantahala National Forest. The Collett Ridge fire is still holding at 5,335 acres and is now more than 55% contained, up from 18% on Sunday according to a statement issued Monday morning by the U.S. Forest Service.

