Poll shows Stein, Robinson have big leads in governor's primary, but many voters undecided
Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson maintains a large lead in the Republican primary for North Carolina governor, according to a Meredith College Poll released today. Attorney General Josh Stein also has a significant advantage on the Democratic side.
- 34% of likely Republican primary voters say they will vote for Robinson. Former Congressman Mark Walker is the closest, with 7%.
- On the Democratic side, Stein announced in January he is running for governor, giving him a head start: 33% of likely Democratic primary voters say they back Stein, while 11% support former state Supreme Court justice Michael Morgan, who announced his candidacy earlier this month.
- Though Stein and Robinson both have large leads, nearly half of the likely voters in each primary say they are undecided. The primary is in March.
- The poll also asked North Carolinians about the state’s new law that bans most abortions after 12 weeks and found 47% approve of the new restrictions, while 45% disapprove.