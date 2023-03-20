Bringing The World Home To You

Spencer Doran, 'The Seaside'

By Miguel Otárola
Published March 20, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT

As one half of the electronic duo Visible Cloaks, Spencer Doran regularly finds the uncanny meeting point between digital and natural worlds. On SEASON: A letter to the future, a open-ended adventure game out now on Playstation and PC, a protagonist named Estelle travels around on bicycle capturing photos and audio recordings of her home before it is irreversibly changed. Doran worked closely with the game's developers to create its soundtrack, envisioning a world that is serene and drifting, far from the buzzing sounds of modern-day life.

Two new cuts from that soundtrack, out digitally May 5 and physically this fall on RVNG Intl., peek into the introspective mind of Estelle as she explores the natural landscape. On "The Seaside," chimes shimmer like sea glass while harps and woodwinds plink like sudden realizations. "Tieng Winds" stretches celestial voices until they become the cries of ghosts, expelling one last breath before dissolving into the sky. Like Estelle, Doran wants to squeeze the most out of every living moment before it fades into the past.

Miguel Otárola
