Entries We Love: Juno Lev, 'I had gay sex with god (it could've gone better)'

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Pairs well with: Penning a love letter to your flirty Trader Joe's cashier; Perfume Genius' Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

Sometimes a song pulls you in with an incredible title, an intriguing first line or an artist's potent emotion. This Tiny Desk Contest entry, "I had gay sex with god (it could've gone better)" by New York artist Juno Lev, does all three. "I saw god in a Trader Joe's / buying organic blueberries / prettiest man I'd ever seen," they begin. Throughout the song, Lev chronicles their love affair with a god who once kissed them in a grocery store parking lot but no longer returns their calls. The desperation in their voice builds over a gentle piano, but their faith doesn't waiver as they beg, "Mom, please don't get upset / cause now I'll be immortalized."

