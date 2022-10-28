The Thistle and Shamrock: At the Gathering: Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh with Daithi Sproule

This week, you have a front row seat at the Swannanoa Gathering's Traditional Song Week for a musical conversation with Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, one of Ireland's most celebrated fiddlers and singers. The Thistle and Shamrock host Fiona Ritchie hosts Mairéad along with her fellow member of the top Irish trad group Altan, the guitarist Daithi Sproule. Fiona chats with Mairead while Daithi accompanies her on songs and tunes, all in the company of an intimate Swannanoa Gathering audience.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.