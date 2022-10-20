From jazz to country to funk, a look at the five new NC Music Hall of Fame inductees

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will induct five artists tonight in downtown Kannapolis at the Gem Theatre. The event includes a red-carpet walk and live performances.

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and Broadway star Stephanie Mills is among those being honored. Mills has called Charlotte home for more than 30 years. She rose to fame when she portrayed Dorothy in the original, seven-time Tony Award-winning Broadway run of the musical "The Wiz."

Then there’s Nnenna Freelon of Durham. She’s a six-time Grammy nominee jazz vocalist, composer, actress and producer. She’s toured with acclaimed artists including Ray Charles, Ellis Marsalis and Al Jarreau.

Gospel vocalist, author and songwriter Janet Paschal who hails from Reidsville will also be inducted. She’s known for recordings such as “Written In Red,” "I Am Not Ashamed of the Gospel" and “Born Again.” Paschal recently became a member of the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in Nashville

The late Bernard Edwards of Greenville will also be honored. Edwards was a bass player, singer, songwriter and record producer known for his work with guitarist Nile Rodgers and work with groups such as Chic and Sister Sledge.

Last but not least, the late country music pioneer, banjo player and leader of the North Carolina Ramblers, Charlie Poole will also be inducted. Poole, of Statesville, is credited as a great influence on bluegrass and modern country musicians such as Earl Scruggs.

Tonight's ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at 111 West 1st Street in Kannapolis. The red-carpet walk kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.