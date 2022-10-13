Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election 2022 Questions: how to vote early in NC

BPR | By Helen Chickering
Published October 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
A graphic with the text You asked, We're answering: How do I vote early this election. The graphic includes BPR's and America Ampflied's logo and an image of a box with "FAQ" on the side and a piece of paper with a question mark being inserted into the box.

BPR is answering listener queries about voting in this Fall’s election.

This week's question is a follow-up from Madison in Weaverville who wants to know about early voting during the midterm election.

You can vote absentee by mail, or you can also vote in person before Election Day November 8th. Early voting begins Thursday October 20, 2022, and ends at 3 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022

To find out more we spoke with Buncombe County’s Director of Elections Services, Corrine Duncan.  

“We have 12 locations in Buncombe County and we have a wait map on our website so you can see how many voters are in line to help you choose where to go -- because for early voting, you can go to any of those voting locations,” said Duncan.

Early voting sites and schedules are different in each county, so check with your County Board of Elections. There is also a complete searchable list on the State Board of Elections website.

During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place. 

Unsure if you are registered?

Find out if you are registered to vote by entering your information into the Voter Search. The final day to register to vote if you want to vote on Election Day is October 14th. Here’s how to register.

Early voting sites and schedules will be posted to the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search when they become available. 

Helen Chickering
Helen Chickering is a host and reporter on Blue Ridge Public Radio. She joined the station in November 2014.
See stories by Helen Chickering
More Stories