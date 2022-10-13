Election 2022 Questions: how to vote early in NC

BPR is answering listener queries about voting in this Fall’s election.

This week's question is a follow-up from Madison in Weaverville who wants to know about early voting during the midterm election.

You can vote absentee by mail, or you can also vote in person before Election Day November 8th. Early voting begins Thursday October 20, 2022, and ends at 3 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022

To find out more we spoke with Buncombe County’s Director of Elections Services, Corrine Duncan.

“We have 12 locations in Buncombe County and we have a wait map on our website so you can see how many voters are in line to help you choose where to go -- because for early voting, you can go to any of those voting locations,” said Duncan.

Early voting sites and schedules are different in each county, so check with your County Board of Elections. There is also a complete searchable list on the State Board of Elections website.

During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

Unsure if you are registered?

Find out if you are registered to vote by entering your information into the Voter Search. The final day to register to vote if you want to vote on Election Day is October 14th. Here’s how to register.