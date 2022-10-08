In this production of 'Hamilton,' everything is done in German

Tired of paying too much for gas? Take a virtual road trip with some of America's greatest composers. Stops include Leonard Bernstein's New York and Charles Ives' New England, Ferde Grofe's Grand Canyon and Virgil Thomson's Great Plains.
From cuckoos to roosters, nightingales to goldfinches, composers have long been fascinated with the sounds of birds. Hear how their chirps, twitters, and songs are imitated by the instruments of the orchestra.
The sun seems to be coming up earlier now, thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time. In celebration of the seasonal switching of the clock, hear how a few famous composers have kept track of time, with the sound of clocks clicking, ticking and clanging.