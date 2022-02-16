Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2008

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published February 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a 2008 playlist.
WXPN
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a 2008 playlist.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

2008 was an important year in music for significant debut albums and releases from some more established artists. 2008 saw debut releases by Adele, Vampire Weekend, Laura Marling, Fleet Foxes, Lady Gaga and MGMT. It was the last time we heard from Portishead; Coldplay released its fourth album, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends; and Bon Iver's For Emma, Forever Ago, initially released independently in 2007, got its wider release in 2008. TV On The Radio, Kings Of Leon, Crystal Castles, Beach House, The Hold Steady, Death Cab For Cutie, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Santigold and My Morning Jacket all came through with solid, notable releases, too.

Copyright 2022 XPN

Tags

NPR Music
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
See stories by Bruce Warren
More Stories