Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pink Sweat$, 'Spiritual'

By Taylor Jennings-Brown
Published February 9, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST

Pink Sweat$'s "Spiritual" explores the notion that one doesn't need sacred text or church pews to have a spiritual encounter. Love itself can stir the inexplicable feelings that come from experiencing the great unknowns of the divine.

With a sensual croon laced with subtle sadness, Pink Sweat$ presents a duality of emotions not unfamiliar to spiritual run-ins. The solo organ throughout the first verse transports me back to the Sunday sermons of my youth. A choir belts the word "spiritual" repeatedly into a harmonic crescendo of "you make me feel spiritual," invoking the vulnerability found in both romantic love and the overwhelming presence of God. Whether it's the love of an altruistic deity or the affection of a partner, "Spiritual" reminds us that love moves us and inspires us.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Taylor Jennings-Brown
Taylor Jennings-Brown is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow. She is a thoughtful writer from Durham, North Carolina and is a spring 2021 graduate from the University of South Carolina, where she received her bachelor's degree in mass communications and anthropology.
More Stories