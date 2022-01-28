Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Patrice Roberts, Travis World and Dan Evens, 'Mind My Business'

By Sidney Madden
Published January 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST

The soca-sphere has a new anthem as Travis World, Dan Evens and Patrice Roberts deliver the gospel according to the un-problematics. "Mind My Business" is a standout from Travis World and Dan Even's recent collab EP, Happy Papi Riddim and is gaining steam — and streams — as fans even outside the soca genre are sharing the song on Instagram and TikTok. Beyond a guaranteed waist-wining beat, the key to this song is its comic simplicity. There's no ulterior motive or hidden messaging here. Soca vet Patrice Roberts is not with the gossip or shade, instead offering up her plan for the new year: "I go drink water and mind my business." As the long-toted internet mantra gets set to joyous gyration, all you have to do is follow her lead.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
See stories by Sidney Madden
More Stories