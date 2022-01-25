Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, 'Minotaur'

By Eric Teel
Published January 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST

To Pablo Picasso, the minotaur became an emblem for forbidden desires — a symbol of violence and lust; the painter, mid-career, used the creature as his own alter-ego. From that work came the inspiration for St. Paul & The Broken Bones' new single, which tackles an issue many face – the concept of trying to control or bury a part of yourself that you fear. For some, that might be suppressing an abusive or traumatic past. For others, it may manifest as staving off addiction or compulsion. The slow groove here was dreamt up by guitarist Browan Lollar on a European tour bus and allows singer Paul Janeway's soulful falsetto to float nicely on a lazy-hazy wash of heavy reverb.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Eric Teel
After a failed attempt at structured music instruction at Washington State University, Eric earned a broadcast journalism degree from WSU's renowned Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
More Stories