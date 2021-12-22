Bringing The World Home To You

girl in red, 'Did You Come?'

By Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
Published December 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones.

Whether it concerns her mental health, romantic woes or sexuality, Marie Ulven – the force behind girl in red – is not afraid of being candid. Her first full-length album, this year's if i could make it go quiet, deviates from previous bedroom pop material; a newfound sonic intensity pairs well with the album's vivid, often harsh, thematic content.

girl in red exhibits this pairing best in " Did You Come?," a tune about the jealousy of seeing a lover happy with someone else. It's sexual without being sexy, full of hurt yet upbeat enough that you can still thrash around a bit. To have a song and an entire album fill this strange niche of caustic but exuberant is almost an enigma of sorts, but girl in red executes it perfectly.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

NPR Music
Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis is a production assistant on the NPR Music team.
