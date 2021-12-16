Lars Gotrich

As is the way of existence, these album and song lists are unordered and unranked. Since this space is meant to reflect on my year of music, please also consider these 10 record labels that gave oblong form to my year: Educacion Cínica, Big Ego, No Quarter, Headsplit, An'Archives, Discos Peroquébien, Grime Stone, Chinabot, RVNG Intl. and Three Lobed.

Top 10 Albums of 2021

• Circuit Des Yeux, -io

• Dawn Richard, Second Line

• Yasmin Williams, Urban Driftwood

• Moor Mother, Black Encyclopedia of the Air

• William Parker, Migration of Silence Into and Out of The Tone World

• Pink Siifu, GUMBO'!

• Zao, The Crimson Corridor

• Daniel Bachman, Axacan

• Myriam Gendron, Ma délire - Songs of love, lost & found

• Fuubutsushi, Yamawarau

Top 10 Songs of 2021

• Mannequin Pussy, "To Lose You"

• Les Filles de Illighadad, "Surbajo"

• Maria Elena Silva, "December"

• Lydia Loveless, "Let's Make Out"

• DijahSB, "Throw That Back"

• Duke Deuce, "Soldiers Steppin"

• Canary Room, "Christine"

• Starflyer 59, "Sunrise"

• Moin, "Crappy Dreams Count"

• Panopticon, "Know Hope"

