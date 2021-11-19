100 gecs, 'mememe'

When 100 gecs' self-titled EP was released in 2017, its hyperpop sound felt insular – there was an alluring insider quality to it, a queer-oriented "if you know you know" magic that gained the group a cult-ish following. Four years and one debut album later, Laura Les and Dylan Brady have crossed over into the mainstream, gaining a feverish and dedicated fanbase, not to mention co-signs by Charli XCX, 3OH!3, Fall Out Boy and more.

Les and Brady love nu-metal as much as they do ska, as much as they do chiptune. Their songs are sonic blenders that scratch an itch deep in the brains of the eclectic listener. It's fitting, then, that their lead single for 10000 gecs, "mememe," starts with their signature windup: "Gec, back once again." As if it was a hodgepodge of their greatest hits, the track includes gec staples like an overblown chorus, Brady's vocals stretched to the maximums of AutoTune (Les' voice is more natural here, a welcome turn), MySpace-worthy melodrama and a melody with maximum replay potential – "mememe" is even backed by ska guitar (see: "stupid horse"). 100 gecs has always had the potential to reach their freaky arms out and welcome listeners to stadiums, dance floors, and mosh pits alike; "mememe" recognizes the duo's transfixing power to do so, with a supercharged confidence.

