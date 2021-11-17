Bringing The World Home To You

Sloppy Jane: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 17, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Sloppy Jane seems to be as much an event as it is a band. And despite 11 instruments — including cello, two violins, viola, two guitars, drums, bass, and a trumpet — crammed into a coffee shop called Porcelain in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens, that only represents around half of the musicians on Sloppy Jane's new album. Oh, and I do need to mention that the album, Madison, was recorded with more than 20 people, plus a film crew, in the belly of Lost World Caverns, where they lowered an upright piano into the cave! So, it's safe to say there's nothing casual about the music Haley Dahl, aka Sloppy Jane, makes, and the commitment from her accompanying musicians helps bring these crazy ideas to life.

The drama in Haley Dahl's voice and body movements emphasize the complex and sometimes disturbing imagery in the songs performed for this Tiny Desk (home) concert. These are all singles from Madison, which Haley described as "the best ambassadors" of the record and that "all the songs on the record are about the same thing: unrequited love and feeling like a monster. These three songs ("Party Anthem," "Jesus and Your Living Room Floor," "Wilt") are the most tangible."


Madison is out now on Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records. Phoebe Bridgers was the bass player in Sloppy Jane during her high school days so it's a beautiful circle of friendship that has grown from a then three-piece punk band into this epic mix of emotion and grandeur.

SET LIST

  • "Party Anthem"

  • "Jesus and Your Living Room Floor"

  • "Wilt"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Haley Dahl: vocals

  • Bailey Wollowitz: drums

  • Al Nardo: guitar

  • Nathan Lopez: guitar

  • Emma Stacher: bass

  • Lily Rothman: piano

  • Lily Desmond: violin

  • Ruby Wang: violin

  • Sean Brennan: cello

  • Joshua Gerrard: viola

  • Tree Palmedo: trumpet

    • CREDITS

  • Video: Brad Wagner

  • Audio: Juan M Soria

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Maia Stern

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    Bob Boilen
