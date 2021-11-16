Bringing The World Home To You

Slayyyter (feat. Big Freedia), 'Stupid Boy'

By Reanna Cruz
Published November 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST

Slayyyter has a knack for capturing the essence of 2000's nostalgia and all of its related aesthetic idiosyncrasies. Whether it's the Britney-esque earworm potential of her collaborations with Ayesha Erotica or the clear Kylie Minogue inspiration on her debut studio album, Troubled Paradise, her songs invoke the past while glitching their way into the future. On the new track, "Stupid Boy," Slayyyter turns her sensibility towards stadium-filler jock jams. Alongside the queen of bounce, Big Freedia, the two tear up the EDM-inspired track, blowing through their verses with aplomb and disparaging the himbo agenda once and for all.

Reanna Cruz
Reanna Cruz is a news assistant for NPR Music's Alt.Latino.
