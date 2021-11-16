Elise LeGrow, 'Feel Alright'

Toronto's Elise LeGrow had a major hit on Canadian radio nearly a decade ago — "No Good Woman" — but it was 2018's marvelous covers album, Playing Chess, that completely recalibrated her trajectory. On the new single "Feel Alright," LeGrow's smoky and soulful delivery is set to a driving pop arrangement, with an added punch of horns that lend a retro sensibility, harkening back to her earlier work mining classic gems from the Chess Records archives.

"Feel Alright" showcases her confidence and attitude as a singer, teetering on the edge of rasp and growl while thoroughly maintaining control. Working with producer Neff-U, there are some moments here that bring to mind Mark Ronson's work with Amy Winehouse fifteen years ago, on Back To Black. Just in time for windows-up season, this is a volume-at-11 jam, a sweet goodbye to the baggage of the past and a full embrace of the present moment.

