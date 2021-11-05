Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dave Easley, 'Jesus Maria'

By Lars Gotrich
Published November 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT

The pedal steel is full of possibility. That's especially the case in the atmospheric music made by Chuck Johnson and Daniel Lanois, or the improvised explorations of Susan Alcorn. For decades, Dave Easley's been in the background, specifically with the much celebrated Brian Blade Fellowship, even as the jazz scene's reverence for his playing has loomed large.

Byway of the Moon, out next month, corrects Easley's scant discography as a bandleader with Catherine Pineda (Wurlitzer electric piano), Chad Taylor (drums) and Dave Tranchina (double bass). "Jesus Maria" simmers the regal, brass-forward Christmas carol composed by Carla Bley into a sunset. Easley is nimble on the strings and motors of his instrument, gliding, picking and ascending the melody with glowing pointillism. It's easy to float away in his glissando, but Easley returns to Earth just as Pineda takes a spirited piano solo warmed by the Wurlizter's hum and the rhythm section's spacious scene setting.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich
More Stories