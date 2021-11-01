Amythyst Kiah's 'Wary + Strange' is an unusual combination

She is young, über talented and enigmatic. It is such a delight to watch Amythyst Kiah take her place center stage. She grew up in a world of rock and alternative, and then studied roots music in east Tennessee while in college.

Kiah found camaraderie and excitement in the room with Rhiannon Giddens as part of Our Native Daughters, and has now gone on to release the solo Wary + Strange, with its unusual combination of roots influences and alternative sounds. Hers is a powerful presence on stage and off. We talk music and history, and explore how she crafts lyrics from both lived and observed experiences on this session for World Cafe.

