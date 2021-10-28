Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Melaner, 'Banana Split'

By Fi O'Reilly
Published October 28, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT

While those of us in the Northern hemisphere are gearing up for the dreadful trudge towards the colder winter months, Afro-Latina singer Melaner knows just what we need, and turns up the heat with "Banana Split." The Brazilian funk-inspired track is Melaner's second single of the year, continuing the anthemic self-assurance of "Accidente" as she exclaims "Perdiste los sentidos, ni siquiera te tocado" ("You've lost all your senses, I haven't even touched you") over a delicious discotheque-ready beat. Heavy on the drums, "Banana Split" is a fun and flirty banger, certain to keep spirits high and the cold from our bones.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Fi O'Reilly
More Stories