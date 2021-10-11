UNC Chapel Hill cancels classes Tuesday as police investigate 2 student deaths

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is canceling classes for World Mental Health Day on Tuesday after two students died on campus in the last month.

The student body president called for UNC-Chapel Hill to halt classes Monday as well so they could grieve an apparent death by suicide over the weekend. The Daily Tar Heel reports police also responded to an attempted suicide on campus Sunday morning.

"We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, both on our campus and across our nation, and we are aware that college-aged students carry an increased risk of suicide," Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in a statement Sunday. "This crisis has directly impacted members of our community – especially with the passing of two students on campus in the past month. As chancellor, a professor and a parent, my heart breaks for all those whose suffering goes unnoticed."

Guskiewicz said university officials will also convene a mental health summit later this month to bring together faculty, staff, and student leaders.

