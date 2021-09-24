Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coldplay X BTS, 'My Universe'

By Janet W. Lee
Published September 24, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT

Coldplay has returned with yet another surefire radio hit, this time teaming up with beloved K-pop group BTS. "My Universe," from the band's forthcoming ninth studio album Music of the Spheres, has kept fans on their toes since a TikTok video of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin harmonizing an uplifting chorus with members of BTS came out.

The track, co-written in English and Korean by both groups, celebrates life's small wonders; the universe becomes a metaphor for a romantic relationship where both partners overcome societal barriers by understanding their differences. The song soothes hardships, reminding us of the ways we shine light on each other's lives. Even through heavy conversations on love and discrimination, "My Universe" remains hopeful throughout with its punchy drumline and inspirational lyrics: "After all, this hardship is just brief / Always shine as bright as you are now."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Janet W. Lee
More Stories