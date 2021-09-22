Watch The 2021 Americana Honors & Awards Live Stream

Over the last 20 years, the Americana Honors & Awards have celebrated pioneering veteran artists and trailblazing newcomers, while highlighting core moments of music history.

The ceremony is the hallmark event of the annual AMERICANAFEST, which returns to Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, after taking a break due to the pandemic. From Sept. 22 through Sept. 25, AMERICANAFEST will be showcasing a vibrant mix of new and old acts in various Nashville venues.

The critically acclaimed ceremony has confirmed performances by the likes of Brandi Carlile, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle, Fisk Jubilee Singers, The Highwomen, Jason Isbell, Sarah Jarosz, Valerie June, Keb' Mo', Amythyst Kiah, The Mavericks, Margo Price, Allison Russell, Carla Thomas — with more surprise acts to come.

Watch the Americana Honors & Awards via the YouTube video stream above. To listen to a live audio simulcast of the show, tune into Nashville area terrestrial radio station, WMOT (89.5 FM).

