'Wait Wait' For July 31, 2021: Comedian Stephen Fry Plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Stephen Fry and panelists Maeve Higgins, Tom Bodett and Hari Kondabolu. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Twisted Olympics; Uneasy CDC; Guardians of the Mistake by the Lake

Panel Questions

A Gold Medal in Swiping

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about something in the news that made us care about golf, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Comedian Stephen Fry On One-Hit Wonders

Stephen Fry is an actor, comedian, director, and writer whose newest book Troy is the third in his collection of reimagined Greek myths. He's done it all, so we invited him to answer questions about people who've done almost nothing, one-hit wonders.

Panel Questions

A Fiery Shiraz with a Hint of Ash; Please, call me Dr. Ed!

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Juicy Roadblock; Don't Take the Dating Bait; and An Uplifting Dog Story.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

After the Cleveland Indians became the Guardians, our panelists predict the next team to make a change.

