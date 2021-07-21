Caleb Landry Jones, "Bogie"

A polymath and mad genius, Caleb Landry Jones makes music as warped and unforgettable as his performances in films like Get Out and The Florida Project. While we wait to see his new film, Nitram — which earned him a Best Actor award at Cannes last week — the actor, singer and multi-instrumentalist has announced a new album of strange-but-stunning psych-rock called Gadzooks Vol. 1. Its first single, "Bogie," is a dizzying, kaleidoscopic trip with hairpin turns and surreal word-wonders like, "'Cause it all crawls under the fire, in the home, I turn to sail away and through all the pictures of teeth..." I'll have what he's having!

