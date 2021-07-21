Bringing The World Home To You

Caleb Landry Jones, "Bogie"

By Robin Hilton
Published July 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT

A polymath and mad genius, Caleb Landry Jones makes music as warped and unforgettable as his performances in films like Get Out and The Florida Project. While we wait to see his new film, Nitram — which earned him a Best Actor award at Cannes last week — the actor, singer and multi-instrumentalist has announced a new album of strange-but-stunning psych-rock called Gadzooks Vol. 1. Its first single, "Bogie," is a dizzying, kaleidoscopic trip with hairpin turns and surreal word-wonders like, "'Cause it all crawls under the fire, in the home, I turn to sail away and through all the pictures of teeth..." I'll have what he's having!

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
