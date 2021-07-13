Omar Apollo, 'Go Away'

Based on the title, contemporary R&B star Omar Apollo's newest single seems as though it'd be about wanting someone to leave, but, really, "Go Away" is about hoping that they'll stay. The 24-year-old Chicano artist sings about unrequited affections and the problem with time, namely, that there's never enough of it. The wavy, synth-filled instrumental paired with the singer's soulful, sweet-sounding falsetto make this song curiously danceable, but its confessional lyrics make it equally fit for a long, contemplative drive.

