PinkPantheress, 'Passion'

PinkPantheress' internet presence is composed of playful glimpses. Her songs are often accompanied by clips of her face — never fully in frame — and mundane explanations, like recording a song during a class lecture. She's coy and unassuming, just like her music.

On "Passion," the British singer waxes wistful and lets us in on the intimate details of her life: "The teachers always called it a shame / They say I don't have passion the same / As I did a few years before / They don't see the light there anymore." The track leads with delicate finger-picking before it dissolves into synth and somber reflection. It pauses for a split second before the chorus kicks in, as if the artist is offering her hand to take us along with her. The moment doesn't last long. PinkPantheress slices up the silence with a breakbeat loop, a signature of her work. Running away with the jungle beat, her whisper-like words form a halo above the noise. PinkPantheress rises above her past, crossing into a new dimension with the complex, futuristic sound she's embraced.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.