Not My Job: We Quiz T-Pain On 'The Phantom Of The Opera'

Published June 26, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT
T-Pain performs at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on April 4, 2014.

T-Pain — multi-platinum-winning singer, songwriter, producer and rapper — won the first season of The Masked Singer reality TV competition, so we've invited him to play a game called "The Half-Masked Singer." Three questions about the Phantom of the Opera -- star of a novel, some really good movies and an inexplicably popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

