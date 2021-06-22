Kylie Minogue, 'Marry The Night'

On paper, the concept reads like a gay fever dream: Kylie Minogue covering Lady Gaga. Minogue's rendition of "Marry the Night" — a cover of the song that opens Gaga's 2011 album Born this Way — takes the original, doubles down on its maximalism and reinvents the sound for a whole new decade. It's a club banger that will inevitably land on the speakers of every queer bar and block party, just in time for Pride. What's special about Minogue's cover, however, is in its ability to transcend generational iconography. The singer-songwriter has been on the forefront of the pop soundscape throughout her decades-spanning career, making classic after classic. But more than reminding us of that, "Marry the Night" marks a symbolic torch-passing between her and Gaga, two pop legends.

