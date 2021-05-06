Bringing The World Home To You

Alt.Latino: Calling All Voices for a Mexican Regional Fiesta

Published May 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
Calling audience voices to share their thoughts on Mexican Regional.
Updated on May 7, 2021.

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, we're trying to gather as many voices as we can to celebrate.

We want to know:

- What Mexican Regional means to you/your family?

- Who/What is your favorite Mexican Regional song/artist?

Fill out the form below and you might be featured on this week's episode or an upcoming digital story!

This form was closed on May 7, 2021.

