Photos: Reaction To The Derek Chauvin Verdict

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts he faced over the death of George Floyd.

Here is a look at how people reacted across the country.

Evan Frost / MPR / Michael Wilson, right, hugs Pamela Weems at George Floyd square.

Evan Frost / MPR / George Floyd's girlfriend Courtney Ross smiles after finding out that Derek Chauvin was convicted in the murder of George Floyd outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

Evan Frost / MPR / People lay candles on a painting of an angel where George Floyd was killed.

Evan Frost / MPR / Rev. Jesse Jackson addresses the crowd at George Floyd Square as Jeanette Rupert and Spike Moss listen as people gather at the square.

Evan Frost / MPR / Activist Anthea Yur shouts "Say his name," as she hugs friends and supporters after finding out that Derek Chauvin was found guilty.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images / People celebrate the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trail at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images / People celebrate as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

Julio Cortez / AP / George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference.

Megan Farmer / KUOW / Photographs of Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, right, are shown included in a vigil that remains near the intersection of 11th Avenue and East Pine Street on in Seattle. 'Justice For All Victims of Racist Police Terror' read the words, surrounded by candles and flowers as well as photographs of those unjustly killed by police.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / Signs lean against a fence in front of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / London Williams, left, and Stephanie Toledo react to the verdict. They are from Harrisburg, Pa., and were in Washington on a date. They were walking by Black Lives Matter Plaza when they saw the crowd and journalists and found out the verdict was about to come down and stopped to watch on a cellphone.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / Joseph Ravago and Kamaile Elderts of California wait for the verdict at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / At Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., Donna Chase, of Upper Marlboro, MD, dances and celebrates with her cousin Vonjerita Durant from Tulsa, OK.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP / Members of the Congressional Black Caucus listen on Capitol Hill as the verdict was announced.

Jesse Costa / WBUR / Tears stream from the eyes of Al Action as he speaks in Nubian Square in Boston about the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin.

Bradley W. Parks / OPB / Kenny Adams implores a small a small crowd gathered for a healing circle in Bend, Ore., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, to stay engaged in social justice movements following the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd. "This is where the real work starts now," Adams said.

Megan Farmer / KUOW / Photographs and flowers remain following a Trans Lives Matter vigil, shown here after the reading of the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images / People celebrate after hearing the verdict in Minneapolis.

Ben Gray / AP / Chiara Campbell, from left, Nyasia Thompson and Jaylah Lesesne embrace following a march through downtown Atlanta after Derek Chauvin was found guilty.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images / CeCe Connery and her daughter Olivia watch together for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on a cellphone in Minneapolis.

Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP / People protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's house after a guilty verdict was announced.