Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cookbook Aims To Help COVID-19 Victims Who Lost Their Taste Or Smell

Published April 12, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. One of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of taste or smell. Two British chefs are determined to help out. Ryan Riley and Kimberley Duke have written a cookbook. It combines culinary science and medical research. It's designed to help people recovering from COVID unlock more noticeable flavors. Vegetarian pineapple tacos and umami-flavored biscuits are among the options. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.