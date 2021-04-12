Cookbook Aims To Help COVID-19 Victims Who Lost Their Taste Or Smell

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. One of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of taste or smell. Two British chefs are determined to help out. Ryan Riley and Kimberley Duke have written a cookbook. It combines culinary science and medical research. It's designed to help people recovering from COVID unlock more noticeable flavors. Vegetarian pineapple tacos and umami-flavored biscuits are among the options. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.