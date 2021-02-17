Bringing The World Home To You

Hockey Game In Canada Attempts Record, Lasts 252 Hours

Published February 17, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A hockey game in Alberta, Canada, lasted 252 hours. Players skated all day and night, taking turns to attempt a Guinness World Record for longest hockey game. An organizer told the CBC it was the coldest game they'd seen - skate blades snapped, pucks shattered. The endurance was inspiring, but the game was not so dramatic because the winning team prevailed by 121 goals. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

