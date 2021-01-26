Bringing The World Home To You

Boy's Stuffed Animal Is Rescued From Frozen Canal In Canada

Published January 26, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In Ottawa, 6-year-old Nico was on a walk with his family when his 2-year-old brother chucked his favorite stuffed animal over the guardrail and down onto a frozen canal. There were tears but not a lot of options for retrieving the little stuffed Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, so Nico's mom turned to Twitter. Before long, a group that helps care for the canal was on the case with its maintenance team. They located the snow-covered Rudolph, cleaned him up a bit and Nico got his toy back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

