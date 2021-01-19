Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Anger Over Stolen Bike Leads To Bicycle Ministry

Published January 19, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Robbie Pruitt was angry when his mountain bike was stolen, but then he wondered why it was stolen. Bikes were in short supply during the pandemic, and he thought somebody maybe really needed one. So the assistant rector for a Virginia church attacked what he saw as a root cause. He's inviting people to donate old bikes and has now repaired more than 140 to give to needy families. He calls this his bicycle ministry. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories