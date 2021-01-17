Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Natu Camara: Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts

By Bob Boilen
Published January 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST

Every January, I attendat a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called itTiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstarAngélique Kidjo.

From a studio space in Brooklyn, Guinean native Natu Camara mixes West African soul, rock and pop music. As a builder of inter-cultural bridges, Camara uses her songs to bring people together, weaving a tapestry of musical stories and visions of her beloved home. This performance took place during the second night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

  • "Ka Hirdé" - Intro

  • "Waa"

  • "Dimedi"

  • "Arabama di"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Natu Camara: vocals, acoustic & electric guitar

  • Lindsey Wilson: vocals

  • Oscar Debe: drums

  • Matthew Albeck: electric guitar

  • Kayode Kuti: bass

  • John F. Adams: keys

  • Gary Fritz: percussion

    • CREDITS

  • Producer: Baba Z. Buerger, Jamie Ambler

  • Video Director: Jamie Ambler

  • Audio: Baba Z. Buerger

  • Camera: Jamie Ambler, Felix Gamez

    • Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

    TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • GLOBALFEST TEAM

  • Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

  • 2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

  • Event Producer: Ian Thake

  • Host: Angélique Kidjo

  • Social Media Manager: Valerie French

  • Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media

  • Legal Services: Tamizdat

  • Legal Services: Duane Morris

  • Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film

  • Video Production: MODEMA Studios

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR Music & ConcertsNPR Music
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
    More Stories