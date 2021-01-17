Natu Camara: Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts

Every January, I attendat a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called itTiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstarAngélique Kidjo.

From a studio space in Brooklyn, Guinean native Natu Camara mixes West African soul, rock and pop music. As a builder of inter-cultural bridges, Camara uses her songs to bring people together, weaving a tapestry of musical stories and visions of her beloved home. This performance took place during the second night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

"Ka Hirdé" - Intro

"Waa"

"Dimedi"

"Arabama di"

MUSICIANS

Natu Camara: vocals, acoustic & electric guitar

Lindsey Wilson: vocals

Oscar Debe: drums

Matthew Albeck: electric guitar

Kayode Kuti: bass

John F. Adams: keys

Gary Fritz: percussion

