Good Samaritan Refurbishes Chairs Outside Couple's Home

Published January 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. When New Mexico college student Conrad Duran came home to find his old dining chairs missing from outside his garage, he blamed the work of a thief. Turns out the thief was a good Samaritan. KRQE in Albuquerque reports that Conrad would later find the chairs on his porch with a new paint job and seating. An anonymous note mentioned doing good for others - a lesson we can all take into the new year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
