Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

U.S. Embassy In Baghdad Hit In Rocket Attack

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published December 21, 2020 at 1:27 AM EST
Iraqi security forces stand guard in front the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Jan. 1. Over the weekend, eight small rockets launched by Iranian forces specifically targeted the International Zone in Baghdad, also called the "Green Zone," according to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.
Iraqi security forces stand guard in front the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Jan. 1. Over the weekend, eight small rockets launched by Iranian forces specifically targeted the International Zone in Baghdad, also called the "Green Zone," according to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

Rocket attacks by "Iran-backed militias" into an area housing the U.S. Embassy in Iraq killed at least one local civilian and damaged the embassy compound, according to U.S. diplomatic sources.

Eight small rockets launched by Iranian forces specifically targeted the International Zone in Baghdad, also called the "Green Zone," according to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. He strongly condemned the attack in a statement released Sunday.

No embassy personnel were injured, but the rocket did damage some residential property surrounding the Green Zone, according to Pompeo.

It also caused minor damage to the U.S. Embassy itself. The facility's missile defense system was activated to deflect the attack, the embassy said.

News of the attack comes ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Jan. 3 in Baghdad. Media reports indicate the U.S. withdrew staff from the Baghdad embassy earlier this month out of concern for a potential retaliatory strike ahead of that anniversary.

Pompeo called Iranian-backed militias "the most serious impediment to helping Iraq return to peace and prosperity."

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad said in a statement confirming the incident that attacks on diplomatic facilities "are a violation of international law." It is also an assault on the "sovereignty of the Iraqi government," the embassy said.

It went on to say, "We call on all Iraqi political and governmental leaders to take steps to prevent such attacks and hold accountable those responsible."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Jaclyn Diaz
See stories by Jaclyn Diaz
More Stories