Illinois Couple Re-Creates Restaurant Dining Experience

Published December 17, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Lots of us miss going out to restaurants, but one couple in Illinois really missed it. Kim and Doug White of Lombard, Ill., found a way to recreate the experience. They turned their van into a mini-dining room, complete with a checkered tablecloth and string lights. Now they can roll up to their favorite restaurant parking lot and have meals delivered to the back of their van. It's their way of supporting local businesses as safely as possible. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
